Sam Hutchinson has today completed his return to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday for Paphos last summer. He’d spent six-and-a-half years at Hillsborough and would spend only a few in Cyprus, having had his deal terminated last month with five league appearances to his name.

His return to Sheffield Wednesday had been rumoured earlier in the month. Now though, Hutchinson puts pen to paper for the second time, and is eligible to play against Coventry City this weekend.

He left Wednesday having made 144 appearances in all competitions for the club. He was a hugely popular figure among fans but had suffered with injuries in his latter seasons at the club – last season he made 23 Championship appearances, scoring the one goal.

But Sheffield Wednesday fans are hopeful that Hutchinson will prove a shrewd signing once again, and help the club fend off an unlikely relegation into League One this season – see how they reacted to his arrival on Twitter: