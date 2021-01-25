Sam Hutchinson has today completed his return to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday for Paphos last summer. He’d spent six-and-a-half years at Hillsborough and would spend only a few in Cyprus, having had his deal terminated last month with five league appearances to his name.

His return to Sheffield Wednesday had been rumoured earlier in the month. Now though, Hutchinson puts pen to paper for the second time, and is eligible to play against Coventry City this weekend.

He left Wednesday having made 144 appearances in all competitions for the club. He was a hugely popular figure among fans but had suffered with injuries in his latter seasons at the club – last season he made 23 Championship appearances, scoring the one goal.

But Sheffield Wednesday fans are hopeful that Hutchinson will prove a shrewd signing once again, and help the club fend off an unlikely relegation into League One this season – see how they reacted to his arrival on Twitter:

If Wednesday fans dont think sammy is what as been missing at our club you dont understand the dna of our club only player ive seen that will die for the shirt and puts is body and career on the line everytime he walks out on the field — u (@MarcusCamo) January 25, 2021

Loves the club? Passion? When he left for the sunny uplands of Pafos he did an interview saying he felt stale at S6, “took umbrage” with the physios and medical staff here, and “both parties were happy with me leaving”. What’s changed? Are people that blinded by “passion”? — Matt (@AngelsAndOwls) January 25, 2021

Who is this? We need to show ambition. Drinkwater was available. This is a joke — Eamonn Purtill (@Purtttt) January 25, 2021

Needs to stay & gain coaching badges and progress to being our manager in the future. Rather than the passionless mercenaries we get! — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) January 25, 2021

Brilliant. Voice, leadership, skills. Get him in that middle. Should NEVER have gone with what was left. 👏👏 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) January 25, 2021

Have to wonder if, as well as what he offers as a player, he might be great development potential as a coach. On balance, delighted to see him back #swfc — David Dernley (@DavidDernley) January 25, 2021

Meh, honestly neither here nor there this, don’t think it changes too much at all — Ben🦉 (@BNJMN37) January 25, 2021

Stays fit and he’s just what we need short term, welcome home Sammy — James Ratcliffe (@YorkshireJr) January 25, 2021