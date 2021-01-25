Chelsea have today parted ways with Frank Lampard, and Derby County fans have been quick to say the job came ‘too soon’ for the former Rams boss.

Derby County appointed Lampard in May 2018. In one full season at the club he guided them to the play-off final where they eventually lost to Aston Villa, before being appointed Chelsea boss in July 2019.

Lampard oversaw 57 games in charge of Derby County, leaving with a 42.1% win percentage. In 84 games in charge of Chelsea though, Lampard won 44 to leave today with a win percentage of 52.4%.

Despite a seemingly strong record, Lampard’s side have under-performed in the Premier League after what was a significant summer spending spree.

Derby County fans have to taken to Twitter to have their say on how Lampard’s Chelsea spell has panned out and the overwhelming message is that it came too soon in his managerial career, and that he should’ve stayed at Pride Park.

See what these Derby County fans had to say:

See what I predicted over 2 and a half season ago, when #CFC got Frank Lampard from #dcfc https://t.co/VMP1QsrxdM — hkram (@hkram8) January 25, 2021

I would welcome Frank Lampard back to Derby one day. Shame it didn’t work out for him in his dream job #dcfc — Ryan Booth (@RBooth9) January 25, 2021

Sacking Lampard is a brutal and pretty daft decision. If you’re not prepared to back a young manager, why bother employing them in the first place? 🤷🏼‍♂️ In hindsight, he should have stayed at #dcfc for another 2-3 years as he was doing great. #cfc job came too soon. — Rich Dawson (@richdawson84) January 25, 2021

Oh Frank. We know you shouldn’t have left, you know it was too soon. Gutted for you that your dream job didn’t work out and I know hindsight is a wonderful thing but you should have stayed and finished the project.#franklampard #Lampard #dcfc #dcfcfans @BBCSport @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/NYU0om7I5M — James Daykin (@rockjames) January 25, 2021

Not surprised that Lampard has been sacked, was always too soon in my opinion, but he was never gonna reject the move. Had an amazing season with us which I’ll never forget, and honestly would love to have him back in the future. Just hope he doesn’t go somewhere silly! #dcfc — Sam Mansfield (@Sam_Mansfield11) January 25, 2021