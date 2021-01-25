Chelsea have today parted ways with Frank Lampard, and Derby County fans have been quick to say the job came ‘too soon’ for the former Rams boss.

Derby County appointed Lampard in May 2018. In one full season at the club he guided them to the play-off final where they eventually lost to Aston Villa, before being appointed Chelsea boss in July 2019.

Lampard oversaw 57 games in charge of Derby County, leaving with a 42.1% win percentage. In 84 games in charge of Chelsea though, Lampard won 44 to leave today with a win percentage of 52.4%.

READ: ‘Worse appointment than Pulis’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react as new managerial candidate emerges

Despite a seemingly strong record, Lampard’s side have under-performed in the Premier League after what was a significant summer spending spree.

Derby County fans have to taken to Twitter to have their say on how Lampard’s Chelsea spell has panned out and the overwhelming message is that it came too soon in his managerial career, and that he should’ve stayed at Pride Park.

See what these Derby County fans had to say: