According to London News Online, QPR are set to recall forward Paul Smyth from his loan spell with Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year-old was left out of Lee Bowyer’s squad as the Addicks drew 2-2 with Swindon Town at the weekend.

Now, after a short stint at The Valley, Smyth’s time looks set to be coming to an end. London News Online claim the Northern Ireland international is poised to return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium half a season earlier than initially planned.

The signing of Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley means Charlton now have six loan players on the books, with the rules only allowing for five to feature in the matchday squad.

With that taken into consideration, Smyth is set for a QPR return ‘at some point this week’.

In his time with the League One outfit, the former Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley loan man played in 14 games across all competitions. In the process, Smyth found the back of the net once, also chipping in with one assist.

With a return to QPR on the cards, it will be interesting to see what Mark Warburton does with Smyth. It awaits to be seen if a fresh loan deal is struck or if he stays with the Championship club for the remainder of the season.

Following his breakthrough into senior football, the attacker has played 21 times for the R’s first-team, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

QPR fans, what would you do with Smyth? Would you like to see him stay or do you think he should head out on loan again? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Paul Smyth - stay or go?