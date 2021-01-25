According to Sky Sports (1/25/21, 11:44), Coventry City’s imminent deal for 18-year-old left-back Josh Reid is set to see loan man Ryan Giles depart, with Rotherham United the ‘favourites’ for his signature.

Sky Sports (1/23/21, 11:49) claimed earlier this week that the Ross County starlet was poised for a move to Coventry City. Now, another update has emerged on the Sky Blues’ pursuit, claiming a deal is ‘close’.

The signing of Reid will reportedly see loaned in full-back Ryan Giles recalled by parent club Wolves. However, the 20-year-old is likely to head out on loan again, with Rotherham United said to be the most likely destination.

Should Giles link up with the Millers, it will be the third club he has spent time on loan with.

After breaking through Wolves’ youth academy, the youngster has spent time with Shrewsbury and Coventry. Giles has featured heavily for Robins’ side this season, appearing in 21 games across all competitions.

The England Under-20s international operates on the left-hand side, being used as a left-back or left-wing back. Giles is highly-rated by those at Wolves and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Should Giles complete a move to Rotherham, he will compete with Joe Mattock and Trevor Clarke for a starting spot. Recently, Paul Warne has deployed midfielder Ben Wiles on the left-hand side, either as a wing-back or left-back.

Rotherham fans, would you welcome the signing of Giles on loan for the rest of the season? Let us know what you think about a rumoured deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Giles?