Bournemouth first-team coach Graeme Jones is set to leave for Newcastle United, with the Cherries ‘enquiring’ about Matt Ritchie going the other way.

Bournemouth look set to do business with Newcastle United this week. Jones – who came in to Bournemouth over the summer to work alongside Jason Tindall – is set to join Steve Bruce’s coaching staff at St James’ Park, with former Bournemouth man Ritchie heading the other way.

Bournemouth have made enquiries to re-sign Matt Ritchie during talks with Newcastle over the imminent move of Graeme Jones to join Steve Bruce's coaching staff at St James' Park. #nufc #afcb — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 25, 2021

Bournemouth were reported yesterday to be considering a player-swap deal with Newcastle – Ritchie for Philip Billing. Whether that deal remains on the cards with Jones and Ritchie looking to be the two names who trade places, remains to be seen.

Tindall will know Ritchie well from his time on the South Coast – he spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Cherries before his 2016 move to Newcastle United, but he’s since fallen down the pecking order.

He’s been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season and is yet to score. But he looks set to join 6th-place Bournemouth as they vie for promotion from the Championship.

As for Jones, he’s an experienced coach having worked as Roberto Martinez’s assistant for most of his career. His presence at Bournemouth would no doubt have helped them in their bid for promotion, and his loss will be a huge blow to Tindall and the rest of the staff.

Ritchie’s return though will prove a huge beneficiary – the 31-year-old has a wealth of experience and plenty of years left ahead of him yet. Someone who knows the club well, Ritchie could yet take on more of a senior/mentoring role at Bournemouth with Jones now departing.

Next up for Bournemouth is an FA Cup clash v Crawley Town tomorrow night.