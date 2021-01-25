Swindon Town are hoping to make a breakthrough in the transfer market this week.

The Robins are keen to sharpen their attacking options by landing the highly-rated Norwich City youngster Tyrese Omotoye on loan. Journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on their pursuit of him (see tweet below).

Swindon. May be better news on the loan front with the young Norwich striker … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

John Sheridan’s side are also eager to bolster their defensive department by striking a deal with Chesterfield for centre-back Will Evans, according to a report by the Derbyshire Times.

Swindon are currently battling relegation at the bottom of League One and will be praying they can get these deals over the line to boost their hopes of survival this term.

Read: Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers want Coventry City striker

Omotoye, who is 18 years old, has made a handful of first-team appearances for Championship table toppers Norwich City this season but could now be loaned out to the County Ground to get some more exprerience under his belt.

Evans, on the other hand, is a familiar name to Swindon fans having played for them as a youngster 10 years ago. However, he has since been playing his football in non-league for the likes of Hereford, Newport County, Eastleigh and Aldershot Town.

He has impressed for Chesterfield in the National League over the past three seasons and could now be re-signed by Swindon this winter. The defender hasn’t played in the Football League since the 2011/12 season but could now in line for a return to the County Ground this week.

Will Swindon complete this double deal?