Doncaster Rovers are closing in on the signing of a free agent midfielder, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The unnamed player has been training with the League One side over the last week and is expected to complete his move to the Keepmoat Stadium ‘immediately’.

Donny are in the hunt for a replacement for ex-skipper Ben Whiteman, who left for Championship outfit Preston North End earlier this month, and appear to have found their man.

Darren Moore’s side are set for a busy end to the transfer window, with a new striker in their sights as well. They are also hoping to re-sign Southampton winger Josh Sims again until the end of the season. He spent the first-half of the campaign with the Yorkshire outfit and impressed.

Donny are currently sat in 5th place in the league and are gearing up for a promotion push. They are two points inside the Play-Offs and six points off the automatic promotion places.

A new midfielder will be a boost to their hopes of going up and will give them more options and depth in that department, which is much needed after Whiteman’s departure.

The free agent is likely to be announced soon by Doncaster, with more signings on top of that potentially on the way over the next seven days. The transfer window ends a week today and it is likely that Moore’s side could have some new faces coming through the door.

