Championship-linked Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be involved in a player swap deal with Aberdeen, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Steven Gerrard’s side are looking to tie up a move to sign attacker Scott Wright from the Dons and there have been talks that Jones could be heading in the opposite direction.

Stoke City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were credited with an interest in him last summer, as reported at the time by the Daily Record.

Jones, who is 26 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and has made just four appearances in all competitions this season. He could be shown the door by the Scottish Premiership table toppers before the end of this transfer window.

Read: Sunderland striker wanted by Salford City

He only joined the Glasgow giants in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular action. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and was linked with a move down to England last summer.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

Stoke, Wednesday and QPR were linked last summer but may have moved on to other targets now.

Will Jones leave Rangers?