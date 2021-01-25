Sheffield Wednesday are set to announce the signing of former Owl Sam Hutchinson on a short-term contract today, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The 31-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer. Formerly of the Chelsea academy, Hutchinson had spent six-and-a-half seasons at Hillsborough and racked up 144 appearances in all competitions for the club.

But injury would blight his latter seasons at the club – he made 23 Championship appearances in the 2019/20 season for Wednesday, scoring once and subsequently being released at the end of the season.

He’d go on to join Cypriot side Paphos. But Hutchinson would play just five games for the club before terminating his deal last month.

Now, after reports emerged that Hutchinson was in line to return to Sheffield Wednesday, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the move will be completed today:

Sam Hutchinson will sign a short-term contract until the end of the season today with Sheffield Wednesday. #swfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 25, 2021

Hutchinson proved a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough. He was one of a number of players who came in from Premier League clubs and would go on to have prolonged stints with the club – Kieran Lee another, and current club captain Barry Bannan another.

Returning to the midfield alongside Bannan, Hutchinson’s return will be a huge boost to the playing squad, and a beneficiary to caretaker boss Neil Thompson.

Bannan had told Sheffield Star that Hutchinson’s return was ‘exactly what the club needed’ earlier in the week, with the duo set to reunite at Hillsborough ahead of the midweek trip to Coventry City in the Championship.