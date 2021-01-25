Bournemouth have been linked with Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Ben Pearson, with a move before the end of this month’s transfer window on the cards.

The Preston duo are out of contract in the summer. Both have been linked with other clubs but now Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims that Bournemouth will consider a ‘double swoop’ for the Preston pair:

Bournemouth are eyeing a double swoop on Preston duo Ben Davies and Ben Pearson before the close of the transfer window. #AFCB #pnefc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 25, 2021

Celtic have been linked with both Pearson and Davies. The Scottish club are able to enter into pre-contract negotiations with English-based players this month, and had made ‘initial contact’ with Pearson at the start of the month.

Davies meanwhile was offered a club-record contract by Preston earlier in the month, in a bid to keep him at Deepdale.

But having stalled on contract talks throughout the first-half of the season now, both Davies and Pearson seem content on a move away and now Bournemouth could swoop in.

The Cherries might be a preferred option for Preston boss Alex Neil – Davies and Pearson could be sold in two cut-price deals this month, which would be better than losing either player on a free next summer.

How much exactly Bournemouth will need to cough up remains to be seen. But they’re two players with Championship pedigree and the potential to play at a higher level, and they could be two signings that take Bournemouth over the threshold this season.