Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday, but the game was marred by Neil Warnock’s post-match antics.

The veteran gaffer was unhappy with Rovers defender Jarrad Branthwaite – the 18-year-old who’s recently joined on loan from Everton had collided with Dael Fry in the first-half, forcing the Boro man out of the game with a nasty cut on his face.

Middlesbrough went on to lose after many deemed Branthwaite’s collision with Fry as a penalty, which wasn’t given.

After the full-time whistle, the cameras showed Warnock to be conversing with Branthwaite on the pitch, in between a melee of players at the Riverside.

Warnock has never been too far away from controversy, but his actions yesterday have brought about a largely negative response from fans – Blackburn fans especially.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Warnock after Middlesbrough’s defeat at Ewood Park yesterday: