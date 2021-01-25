‘Proving why most dislike him’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans blast ‘disgusting’ Neil Warnock after Middlesbrough victory
Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday, but the game was marred by Neil Warnock’s post-match antics.
The veteran gaffer was unhappy with Rovers defender Jarrad Branthwaite – the 18-year-old who’s recently joined on loan from Everton had collided with Dael Fry in the first-half, forcing the Boro man out of the game with a nasty cut on his face.
Middlesbrough went on to lose after many deemed Branthwaite’s collision with Fry as a penalty, which wasn’t given.
READ: ‘Worse appointment than Pulis’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to new managerial candidate
After the full-time whistle, the cameras showed Warnock to be conversing with Branthwaite on the pitch, in between a melee of players at the Riverside.
Warnock has never been too far away from controversy, but his actions yesterday have brought about a largely negative response from fans – Blackburn fans especially.
See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Warnock after Middlesbrough’s defeat at Ewood Park yesterday:
Neil warnock ya pantomine dame https://t.co/RBRvXDFC5q
— Charlie Johnson (@Bigladcharlie2) January 24, 2021
Here's Neil Warnock valiantly picking a fight with an 18 year and then when confronted hides behind as many men as possible #rovers https://t.co/hPTQV0j7lG
— TallGoldMaestro (@jeverett10) January 24, 2021
Totally agree Fred, a disgusting display from Warnock, Mowbray pretty much said the same. Branthwaite looked quite shocked at what was being said. Warnock should be ashamed, and should apologise. #Rovers https://t.co/ITxx6NMDkJ
— Brian (@brian__oneill) January 24, 2021
Neil Warnock proving why most dislike him. Out of order, waiting till the end of the game to have a go an 18 year old. Yes Branthwaite made a mistake and yes it was a pen, but he didn't mean to do it. The officials got it wrong by missing it, not Branthwaite.#Rovers
— Daniel Whiteside (@DMWHITESIDE04) January 24, 2021
Neil Warnock having a go at Branthwaite…#Rovers pic.twitter.com/gIjTi70xiW
— Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 24, 2021
Think Rovers’ staff might have anticipated Warnock’s reaction at the end there and been between him and Branthwaite as they left the pitch. #Rovers
— Pauline Milligan 🏴💃🌹 (@PaulineMilligan) January 24, 2021
Neil Warnock confronting young Branthwaite at the end of the game was was totally reprehensible. No matter how high emotions are running that is no way to subject anyone, let alone a young player at the start of his professional career, to such abuse and harassment.
— Fred Cumpstey (@fredcumpstey) January 24, 2021