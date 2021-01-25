Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday, but the game was marred by Neil Warnock’s post-match antics.

The veteran gaffer was unhappy with Rovers defender Jarrad Branthwaite – the 18-year-old who’s recently joined on loan from Everton had collided with Dael Fry in the first-half, forcing the Boro man out of the game with a nasty cut on his face.

Middlesbrough went on to lose after many deemed Branthwaite’s collision with Fry as a penalty, which wasn’t given.

After the full-time whistle, the cameras showed Warnock to be conversing with Branthwaite on the pitch, in between a melee of players at the Riverside.

Warnock has never been too far away from controversy, but his actions yesterday have brought about a largely negative response from fans – Blackburn fans especially.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Warnock after Middlesbrough’s defeat at Ewood Park yesterday:

Neil warnock ya pantomine dame https://t.co/RBRvXDFC5q — Charlie Johnson (@Bigladcharlie2) January 24, 2021

Here's Neil Warnock valiantly picking a fight with an 18 year and then when confronted hides behind as many men as possible #rovers https://t.co/hPTQV0j7lG — TallGoldMaestro (@jeverett10) January 24, 2021

Totally agree Fred, a disgusting display from Warnock, Mowbray pretty much said the same. Branthwaite looked quite shocked at what was being said. Warnock should be ashamed, and should apologise. #Rovers https://t.co/ITxx6NMDkJ — Brian (@brian__oneill) January 24, 2021

Neil Warnock proving why most dislike him. Out of order, waiting till the end of the game to have a go an 18 year old. Yes Branthwaite made a mistake and yes it was a pen, but he didn't mean to do it. The officials got it wrong by missing it, not Branthwaite.#Rovers — Daniel Whiteside (@DMWHITESIDE04) January 24, 2021

Neil Warnock having a go at Branthwaite…#Rovers pic.twitter.com/gIjTi70xiW — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 24, 2021

Think Rovers’ staff might have anticipated Warnock’s reaction at the end there and been between him and Branthwaite as they left the pitch. #Rovers — Pauline Milligan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💃🌹 (@PaulineMilligan) January 24, 2021