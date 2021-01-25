Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is being eyed up by a number of Premier League and Championship teams, reports The Athletic.

David Ornstein reports in his Monday morning gossip column for The Athletic that Johnson, 19, is attracting interest from above.

He’s currently on loan at Lincoln City where he’s netted seven goals in 23 League One appearances so far this season. and the likes of Brentford are interested, with Burnley and Leeds United keeping tabs in the Premier League.

A Welsh international, Johnson is a player held in high-regards by Forest who were tipped to recall him this month, but opted to keep him on loan at Lincoln City.

Ornstein goes on to write how Forest are unlikely to sell Johnson, unless a suitor were to table a ‘significant bid’ for Johnson that is ‘too good to turn down’, with the option of selling Johnson to another Championship club seeming unlikely.