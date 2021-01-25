Manchester United are weighing up whether to loan out Dylan Levitt again, as per a report by The Athletic.

The midfielder spent the first-half of this season on loan at Charlton Athletic but struggled to make an impact at the Valley.

Levitt, who is 19 years old, had his time with the Addicks cut short after making just five appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

However, he is now believed to have Championship interest and could head out again before the end of the transfer window. QPR and Portsmouth have been linked, as per journalist Jonathan Shrager on Twitter earlier this month.

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

He could do with going out on loan again and getting some more experience under his belt as opposed to staying at Old Trafford and playing youth football.

Levitt’s time at Charlton didn’t work out but a change of scene for the second-half of the campaign may help his development.

It will be interesting to see if QPR or Portsmouth follow up on their reported interest between now and the end of the window. Manchester United are still in conversations with him as to whether a second loan move away is the best thing for him at this moment in time.

Will Man United loan out Levitt again?