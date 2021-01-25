Brentford and Leeds United are keen on Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to The Athletic.

The youngster is catching the eye on loan at Lincoln City this season and is also on the radar of Burnley and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Johnson, who is 19 years old, has impressed with the Imps this term and has made 22 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists to help them rise to 2nd in the table.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Forest could face a battle to keep hold of him. However, they have no intention of recalling him this month and the Athletic claim they are reluctant to sell unless a big money offer comes in.

The Wales international joined the Reds’ academy at the age of eight and has risen up through the youth ranks at the City Ground. He made his senior debut at the age of 18 in a Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion in August 2019.

He has since made seven more appearances for Forest in all competitions but was allowed to leave on loan to Lincoln in the last transfer window.

Johnson is enjoying his first real taste of regular senior football and is in great form for Lincoln. It is no surprise to see the likes of Brentford, Leeds and Burnley interested but they will have to cough up big money to lure him away from Chris Hughton’s side.

Will Johnson leave Forest?