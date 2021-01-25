As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool are set to secure the signing of Derby County’s 16-year-old starlet Kaide Gordon.

Gordon has become the latest starlet from the Rams academy to break onto the senior picture.

The young winger made his debut in a 4-0 win over Birmingham City, coming on as a late substitute. Since then, he has been involved in three more matchday squads, being an unused substitute in all of them.

The England Under-16 international has impressed for the club’s Under-18s side this campaign. Gordon’s standout performance saw him net a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers’ Under-18s.

Now, amid Derby’s financial struggles, the prodigy looks like he could be heading for the exit door. The Daily Mail claims that Liverpool are poised to secure a deal and Gordon is ‘eager’ to move to Merseyside this month.

The report adds that the cash-strapped Championship outfit would receive £1m for Gordon, with add ons potentially taking a deal to £3m.

With a week remaining in the window, it will be interesting to see if Derby can strike a deal with Liverpool for the sale of Gordon.

A whole host of players have been linked with moves away from Pride Park in recent weeks.

Young stars Jason Knight and Louis Sibley are both rumoured to be attracting Premier League interest, while Duane Holmes continues to be linked with a move back to former club Huddersfield Town.

Derby County fans, as Liverpool close in on a deal for Gordon, what is your stance? Would you rather the young attacker stayed at Derby or would you be willing to let him depart?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Kaide Gordon - stay or go?