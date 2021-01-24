Sheffield Wednesday are half-way through their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season. Aside from having a points deduction halved, they’ve had next to no luck.

They entered the season on -12 points thanks to infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations. That penalty was halved which must have given Owls fans a degree of hope.

Even in the bleakest of moments, something such as that points halving can act as a beacon. Nothing much is shining on Wednesday at the moment.

Hillsborough – gloominess and darkness in S6

Looking at the Sky Bet Championship table gives an indication of Wednesday’s current situation. They sit 23rd in the table, next-to-bottom on 19 points. 21st and safety are six points away.

That’s only the playing side of the gloom. The gloom stretches much further and deeper than that.

Leaving the finances of the club out of it – I’m no accountant – there’s one big backroom thing that adds to the gloom – the management situation.

So far this season the Owls have burned their way through two managers. Garry Monk ended last season and started this one – he didn’t last too long. Monk was sacked by the club in early November after 14 months in charge.

That brought former West Brom, Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss Tony Pulis into the club. His tenure was short and unspectacular. 45 days and one win in 10 games – that is all he lasted before being sacked.

Instability off the field is bound to have an effect on it. A lack of a stable manager on the training pitch and the touchline is bound to contribute to bad results.

However, the one thing that really highlights the mess at Hillsborough is not even the fact there is no manager. What sums it up is that Wednesday can’t even agree who should be in charge of finding the next Owls boss.

Two to choose but can’t decide – a Wednesday problem

It all traces back to one source – Dejphon Chansiri, Wednesday’s Thai owner. Nothing sums the situation up better than this tweet:

🦉🦉Sums Chansiri up in a nut shell… the man couldn’t run a bath 🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/coG7esmMXE — Davieboy🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@davepmanley) January 24, 2021

In a nutshell: Chansiri has two people out sourcing him a new manager. These two, Erik Alonso and Amadeu Paixo are chasing different targets. It’s all a bit odd.

It’s reminiscent of that sort of comedy that you’d expect from a Marx Brothers film. Except, you’d laugh at that but there’s nothing to laugh at Sheffield Wednesday.

The only thing remotely funny is the thinking of Dejphon Chansiri behind a decision where two people with two lists are trying to find one man.

That is comedy. It also sums up perfectly what is wrong at Sheffield Wednesday.