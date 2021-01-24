Per Football, Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to show interest in Norwich’s £20m-rated defender Max Aarons.

Referencing the Sunday Mirror as a source, Football London writes that North London side Spurs “are reportedly monitoring” the young Canaries full-back.

Who is youngster Max Aarons?

21-year-old Max Aarons signed for Norwich in 2016, he was originally on the books at Luton Town for five years between 2009-14.

He made rapid progress through the ranks at the Canaries. By 2018 he was promoted to the senior squad at the Norfolk club.

He’s since gone on to make 110 appearances for Norwich, scoring four goals and creating 11 assists.

66 of those appearances (three goals/nine assists) have come in the Sky Bet Championship. He’s featured in 25 games for the Canaries in this season’s competition, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Beyond that, he’s also shown that he can cut it in the Premier League. During Norwich’s ill-feted 2019/20 campaign, Aarons featured in 36 Premier League matches.

All the interest and latest on Spurs

Way back in the summer of last year, Spurs and their London rivals Arsenal were said to both be interested in Aarons but were said by The Sun’s Isabelle Barker to have baulked at Norwich’s £30m asking price.

Come late December and Manchester United were credited as interested in the young Norwich defender per the Express. The Red Devils were said to have designated Aarons as their “top target” and were said to be “frontrunners for his signature.”

TEAMtalk then reported that Merseyside outfit Everton was “ready to make contact with Norwich” who was said, at the time, ready to “consider a deal for Aarons early in the New Year.”

Now, report Football London, Spurs are set to join the interest in Aarons in a move that would surely put them in competition with the late-December interest shown by both Manchester United and Everton (above).

In a side note to this story, Football London published a story last week of Spurs chief scout, Steve Hitchen, in the crowd at Carrow Road as Norwich took on Bristol City in a game won 2-0 by the table-topping Canaries.

Referencing the Sunday Mirror, Football London says that Spurs are weighing up a £20m bid for Aarons.