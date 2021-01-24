The Athletic’s Ryan Conway has provided some insight into Derby County’s prospective takeover, after a suspicious document appeared online suggesting a ‘newly proposed takeover’.

Derby County’s season has been marred by off-field controversies, and not for the first time. This season had promised so much for fans with a new and exciting takeover on the horizon, and an up and coming manager in Wayne Rooney who has since landed the permanent job.

Earlier in the month though, crisis erupted at Derby County. Their takeover led by Sheikh Khaled of Bin Zayed International (BZI) were supposed to use Derventio Holdings (UK) Ltd. as their ‘takeover vehicle’ for acquiring Derby County.

But the takeover bid had run into alleged ‘cash flow problems’ at the last. Derby County were said to be facing administration and a January clear-out, with their best youngsters said to be on the for-sale list.

Amid in the uncertainty, the below document had emerged on social media:

The documents emerged and with no such official backing. But Derby County fans were obviously weary of what’s currently going on behind the scenes at Pride Park, and they were seeking answers.

Interestingly, Christopher Samuelson who was listed as a director of Derventio Holdings is also a partner at Socfin.

The Athletic’s Ryan Conway though has taken to Twitter with an update from Derby County, regarding the emerging document:

Derby are distancing themselves from documents circulating online about another proposal to buy the club. Understood several claims in the proposal are wildly inaccurate. They’re still confident in BZI and that the takeover will be completed. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 24, 2021

Times are uncertain at Derby County. Their long and short-term future is under immediate threat and given the reach of social media today, it makes takeovers and such all the more high-profile and susceptible to incidents like this.

Fans though can rest assured that the club are ‘distancing’ themselves from the above document, and that they’re confident of the proposed BZI takeover still going through.