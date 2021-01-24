Salford City are ‘long-term’ admirers of Sunderland striker Will Grigg, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Salford have a long term interest. Sunderland want to do a bit of wheeling and dealing. https://t.co/Akw7ncLPiv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

The ambitious Ammies hold an interest in the Northern Ireland international.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, has struggled to make an impact at the Stadium of Light since moving to Sunderland and could be handed an escape route.

The forward may have reservations over dropping into League Two, but a move to Salford would allow him to return to the North West.

He played for Wigan Athletic from 2015 to 2019 and was prolific for the Latics. He scored 65 goals in 150 games, helping them again promotion from League One twice during his time there.

Sunderland forked out a hefty fee to lure him to the North East but the attacker has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

Grigg has previously also played for the likes of Walsall, Brentford and MK Dons.

He faces a big decision to make on his future which appears to lie away from Sunderland.

Salford are a club with a lot of potential and signing Grigg would be a huge statement of intent by Richie Wellens’ side. They are currently 5th in the fourth tier and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

Going up is their aim this season and they continue to keep tabs on Grigg. If they can’t get him in this transfer window there is no reason why Salford couldn’t try and reignite their pursuit in the summer, when by that time they could be in League One.

