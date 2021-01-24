According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below), Luton Town has had a bid rejected for young Swindon Town attacking midfielder Scott Twine.

It is a rejected move that Nixon sees as being one that will not be left alone by The Hatters.

Who is Scott Twine?

Twine is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who came through the ranks at Swindon Town and is now beginning to break through into the first-team at The Robins.

This season, the 2020/21 season, has seen Twine spend the first months out on loan at League Two high-flyers Newport County. Whilst with the Welsh side he made 18 League Two appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Before his September loan move to Newport, the youngster had also seen loan moves out to Chippenham (three times) and Waterford who play in Ireland’s top-tier competition.

He is now back at the County Ground and has made two League One appearances for Swindon, scoring one goal and providing one assist. This total is part of a larger mosaic of 36 appearances, three goals and one assist for the Robins.

One that will stick around – Nixon

This is the tweet that Nixon posted on his personal Twitter feed earlier:

Luton. Made an offer for Scott Twine. Swindon not accepted. But that won’t go away in a hurry. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

Nixon’s tweet says much more than the characters that it displays. Yes, it tells a story of the Hatters making and having a bid rejected by Swindon Town.

That rejected bid would seem to indicate that the Robins are wanting to hold onto Twine and keep him at the club.

Yet, by saying that this is a bid that “won’t go away in a hurry“, one gets the impression that Luton Town won’t be giving up on this pursuit and might be back with another offer.

Biographical details taken from player profile and stats pages on Transfermarkt website.

Will Luton Town tie up Twine in a successful transfer or will he stay at Swindon Town?