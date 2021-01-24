Stefan Johansen is set to complete his loan move from Fulham to QPR for the remainder of the season, and just in time as midfielder Tom Carroll has been ruled out for three months.

Carroll came to QPR in the summer for what was a second stint in west London. Having proved a contested arrival, Carroll has quietly gone about his season to become one of his side’s players of the season so far.

But he was dealt a cruel blow earlier this week – he’s sidelined for three months with a knee injury.

Mark Warburton having been quick to plug holes in his QPR side with the likes of Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin looks like he’s found a quick-fix for Carroll’s absence, with Johansen set to complete his move.

But one more position looks as though it could do with some cover this month – that’s the left-back position.

The left-back void is quickly becoming exactly that – Niko Hamalainen has proved an unpopular choice among fans and Lee Wallace even more so, with the latter’s fitness coming into question this season.

Hamalainen has made 18 Championship appearances so far this season. In the defeat at home to Derby County yesterday though, Hamalainen was deemed at fault for the only goal of the game, and came under a lot of scrutiny from QPR fans on Twitter.

QPR having sold Ryan Manning last summer are without a Championship-standard left-back. With Warburton lifting his side to 17th in the Championship table now has a seven point gap to 22nd-place Rotherham United.

But if his side are to avoid relegation comfortably this season, a much more experienced and reliable left-back should be acquired in the final week of this window.