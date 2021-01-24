Sheffield Wednesday have a new managerial contender in former Ipswich Town and Sunderland boss Roy Keane.

Sheffield Wednesday remain managerless after their sacking of Tony Pulis at the end of last month. The Welshman lasted just 45 days in charge and the club are nearing that number of days since his departure.

Now though, Keane has seemingly emerged out of nowhere to become the ‘favourite’ to land the job, according to Sheffield Star, and plenty of Owls fans have taken to Twitter to have their say.

Having proved an iconic midfielder for both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, Keane – now 49-years-old – landed his first managerial job with Sunderland in 2006.

He spent two years there before another two years at Ipswich Town, going on to be the assistant manager with all of the Republic of Ireland national team, Aston Villa and most recently back at Nottingham Forest.

Now in line for the Sheffield Wednesday job, see what these Owls fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

Can you imagine the first conversation with DC. Keane- we need to do this… DC- No

Club statement “Keane has been sacked as @swfc head coach after 0 games” — DavOwl (@BigDave35942245) January 24, 2021

Roy Keane would be a worse appointment than Pulis. Change my mind #swfc #wawaw — DavOwl (@BigDave35942245) January 24, 2021

Wheres Roy keane come from. Please no #swfc — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) January 23, 2021

No no no no no no. No. NO! https://t.co/HmsjocPW6R — Andy Taylor (Socially distant since 1987) (@SteelTaylord) January 23, 2021