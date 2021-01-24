Kevin Stewart has signed for Blackpool, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has finally found a new club having been a free agent since being released by Hull City at the end of last season.

Stewart, who is 27 years old, has penned an 18-month contract with the League One side.

He was linked with Championship duo Middlesbrough and Swansea City in the last transfer, as per a report at the time by Teeside Live (originally Sky Sports transfer blog), though a move to stay in the Championship didn’t materialise.

Stewart has been keeping his fitness levels up in the meantime training with Brentford.

He has now linked up with Blackpool and will be looking forward to getting some minutes under his belt at Bloomfield Road.

Stewart started out at Tottenham Hotspur but left for Liverpool in 2014. He had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town before going onto play 20 times for the Reds’ first-team.

He joined Hull three years ago and has since made 77 appearances for the Tigers, chipping in with three goals.

Many Tigers fans have been surprised how long it has taken for him to find a new home. It appears his struggles with injuries have played a part in the fact no Championship club has taken a gamble on him.

However, his move to League One with the Tangerines provides him with an opportunity to play every week and claw his way back up the leagues.

Good signing for Blackpool?