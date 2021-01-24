Blackburn Rovers will consider allowing Joe Grayson to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray’s side could let him leave next week to get some more senior experience under his belt.

Grayson, who is 21 years old, can play in either midfield or defence. He is a regular for their Under-23’s side but struggles for opportunities in their first-team. He is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season.

Blackburn have loaned out Hayden Carter to League One side Burton Albion and may also let young left back Lewis Thompson leave as well this winter.

Grayson joined Rovers in 2014 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract four years ago and made his debut in a League Cup clash against Lincoln City in 2018.

He has since played once more for Mowbray’s men and was loaned out to Grimsby Town in 2019, scoring twice in eight games for the Mariners in League Two.

Grayson could now be shipped out on loan for a second time and his situation may alert lower league clubs. Michael Jolley, who is now Barrow’s manager, signed him for Grimsby so it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he could be interested again.

Time will tell if Blackburn do offload him again and he is a name to keep an eye on next week before the deadline.

