Doncaster Rovers are looking to beat Swindon Town to the signing of Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Coventry. Striker Bakayoko. Doncaster moving ahead of Swindon in race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

Darren Moore’s side want to strike a deal to bring the forward to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bakayoko, who is 25 years old, has slipped down the pecking order with the Sky Blues this season and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, failing to find the net.

Swindon are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements but appear to be missing out on this one to a fellow League One side. The Robins are currently in the relegation zone.

Bakayoko started his career at Walsall and earned a move to Coventry two years ago after scoring a combined 18 goals in two seasons for the Saddlers in League One.

He helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion from League One in the last campaign so knows what it takes to get out of the division, which would come in handy for Doncaster who are chasing down a promotion.

Bakayoko is out of contract at Coventry at the end of the season and needs to start thinking about his long-term future. It is unlikely that they will offer him a new deal so a loan move back to the third tier would provide him with an opportunity to put himself in the shop window for the summer.

Doncaster were knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday after they lost 4-0 to West Ham United.

