Former Sheffield Wednesday target Ahmed Musa is being lined up for a short-term contract at Premier League strugglers West Brom, reports Mail Sport.

The Nigerian free agent was strongly linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday back in November.

Formerly of Leicester City, he became the Foxes’ record-signing at £16.6million in 2016 after their Premier League glory , but would return to CSKA Moscow after just one season in England.

After a fleeting spell back in Russia, Musa was sold to Saudi side Al-Nassr for a reported £25million in 2018 – he spent two-and-a-half seasons in Saudi Arabia before being released.

Having been a free agent for much of 2020, Musa remains without a club. But now he looks nailed on for a move to Sam Allardyce’s West Brom as they fend off relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to the BBC shortly after his links to Sheffield Wednesday emerged, Musa said:

“I don’t know where the story [potential move to Sheffield] is coming from because I don’t pay attention to rumours and gossip.

“With due respect to the club, I left Saudi Arabia to continue my career at the top level in Europe and that’s the ambition.”

West Brom are joined by Fulham and Wolves in having an interest in Musa, but Mail Sport understands that the Baggies are in the lead to sign him this month.

Tony Pulis was the man in charge when Musa was linked. Since, the Welshman has been sacked and Sheffield Wednesday have seemingly struggled to find his successor.

Names like Chris Coleman and Vladimir Ivic have come into contention, with fan favourite Paul Cook seemingly distancing himself from the role.

Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge – he’s guided the Owls to a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and takes his side to Goodison Park to face Everton in the FA Cup later today.