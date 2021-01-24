Arsenal looked into signing Swansea City loanee Freddie Woodman, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Gunners have been in the hunt for another goalkeeper in this transfer window and the Newcastle United man has been someone they have considered.

However, Mikel Arteta has opted to get Mat Ryan on loan from fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Woodman, who is 23 years old, has impressed in the Championship over the past season-and-a-half on loan at the Liberty Stadium and will see out the remainder of this campaign on loan with Steve Cooper’s men.

Read: Swansea City target expected to stay at current side

Woodman was on the books at Crystal Palace as a youngster before switching to Newcastle in 2013. He has since played four times for the Toon.

The ex-England Under-21 international has also spent time away from the North-East on loan at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in the past.

He rocked up at Swansea at the start of the last campaign and helped the Welsh outfit get to the Play-Offs last term. They ultimately fell short but he returned for a second spell.

The Swans are hoping to make that one step further this time around and are currently 2nd in the league behind Norwich City.

Woodman has again been impressive on loan in the second tier and the fact Arsenal have investigated the possibility of landing him is a credit to the work he has been doing.

Surprised to see Arsenal after Woodman?