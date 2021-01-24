Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is considering offloading strikers Danny Graham and Will Grigg this month, in a bid to free up space in the club’s budget, reports The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59).

Sunderland have taken to life under the former Bristol City manager well. After a patchy start he’s since won three of his last four outings as Sunderland boss, and Johnson’s Black Cats now sit in 7th-place of the League One table.

Johnson’s work is more than just on-pitch matters though – the club has a mounting wage budget to contend with and one of Johnson’s priorities for the reminder of this month will be to offload some players.

Graham, 35, was brought in over summer. He’s since made 14 League One appearances without scoring and could be ‘shipped out’ either this month, or in the summer when his deal expires.

Grigg is the other name facing the axe – the 29-year-old scored just one goal in 20 League One appearances last season, failing to score in nine this time round.

The former Wigan Athletic hotshot has lost his touch and is now being tipped for a loan move to Salford City.

The project st Sunderland is one likely bigger than Johnson could ever have imagined – Sunderland have been in turmoil for some years now and they’re still a way away from returning to the promised land.

But Johnson has started to life well and given some more transfer deals in the next two weeks, it could be a really strong end to the season for Sunderland.