Crewe Alexandra have won the race to sign Anthony Evans from Paderborn, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Everton man had plenty of interest in him from the Football League and has joined the Railwaymen on loan until the end of the season.

Football Insider suggested the Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City and Rotherham United were all interested in getting him in this transfer window.

However, all three will have to look elsewhere over the next week if they want reinforcements to their respective squads.

Evans, who is 22 years old, made the move to Germany to join Paderborn in January last year but has fallen out-of-favour there. They were relegated from the Bundesliga during his first season and he has only played eight times for them in all competitions.

Before his move abroad, the Kirby-born man rose up through the youth ranks at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

The ex-England youth international had loan spells away at Morecambe and Blackpool to gain some experience before Paderborn swooped to sign him 12 months ago.

Evans is now back in familiar surroundings in the North West and will be looking forward to getting some game time under his belt at Crewe.

He wasn’t short of interest this winter and a few clubs have missed out on signing him. He could make his debut for David Artell’s side away at Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Good signing for Crewe?