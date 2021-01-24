Swindon Town want to sign Norwich City attacker Tyrese Omotoye.

The Robins are awaiting a green light from the Canaries to land him on loan until the end of the season, according to the Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Daniel Farke’s side have been planning on loaning him out in this transfer window but he has found himself on the bench recently.

However, he may now be sent to the County Ground to get some valuable first-team experience under his belt and help in Swindon’s battle for League One survival.

John Sheridan has been in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this winter as he looks to sharpen his forward line.

Omotoye, who is 18 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and would give the Robins something different going forward.

The ex-Belgium youth international started his career in non-league at Cray Wanderers before Norwich lured him to Carrow Road. He signed his first professional contract with the current Championship table toppers in October 2019.

Omotoye scored a hat-trick for their Under-21’s side in the EFL Trophy earlier this season against Newport County. He has since made a handful of appearances for their senior side in this campaign but could now be on his way out on loan.

Swindon are hoping to land him and they drew 2-2 away to Charlton Athletic yesterday but threw away a two goal lead.

Will Swindon land Omotoye?