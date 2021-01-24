Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial search is still ongoing, with reports in The Sun on Sunday this morning claiming that Dejphon Chansiri’s advisers are ‘chasing different targets’.

Erik Alonso and Amadeu Paixao are the two said to be in charge of finding Sheffield Wednesday’s next manager.

Performing as advisers to owner Chansiri, The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59) claims that Alonso and Paixao have drifted in their individual search for managers, leading to a prolonged search for Tony Pulis’ successor.

Whilst Alonso is said to have been on Paul Cooks’ case, Paixao is rumoured to be chasing Chris Coleman – the former Wales manager came into contention for the job earlier in the month, but his links seemed to quickly vanish as Cook looked to be the front-runner.

Coleman then could still be in contention for the Wednesday job, especially after the same report judges ex-Watford boss Vladimir Ivic to be out of the running.

The Serb isn’t keen on a ‘quick return’ to English football, writes Alan Nixon, and so is unlikely to be interested in the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

Chansiri has seemingly made the position untenable – his treatment of Pulis was highly-publicised and it looks to have deterred a lot of potential candidates from working with the Thai businessman.

Neil Thompson is in caretaker charge and it looks increasingly like he’ll be handed the job on an interim basis until the end of the season – he’s guided the Owls to a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions since Pulis’ exit.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in the FA Cup later today.