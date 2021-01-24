Bristol City have made an offer for Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce.

The Robins want to take the left-back on loan, according to the Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Pearce, who is 22 years old, has been in impressive form for Wigan in League One this season and they face a tough ask in keeping hold of him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Bristol City have identified him as someone to add more competition and depth to their full-back department and are hoping to persuade the Latics to let him leave.

Read: Bournemouth targeting move for Burnley striker

Pearce joined Wigan in January 2019 from Leeds United and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions for the North West side.

He spent time on the books in the academy at Everton as a youngster before switching to Leeds. He then went on to play 10 times for the Whites, as well as having a loan spell away at Scunthorpe United in League One to gain experience a couple of years ago.

The ex-England Under-21 international then left Elland Road on a permanent basis to join Wigan and has stayed with the Latics for now despite their off-field problems.

Pearce still has another year left on his contract with there but Bristol City are looking to lure him to Ashton Gate. Dean Holden’s side are currently 9th in the league table and are six points off the Play-Offs.

They won 3-0 away at Millwall in the FA Cup yesterday.

Will Bristol City get Pearce?