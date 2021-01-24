Nottingham Forest have been handed a boost in their bid to keep Burnley target Joe Worrall, with Sean Dyche now eyeing a move for Stoke City’s Nathan Collins.

Worrall, 24, has featured 13 times in the Championship this season, scoring once. He’s been on Burnley’s radar for some time and a move this month looked to be very much in the making.

But Burnley have been waiting on their pending takeover. Now with that complete, Dyche is looking into the transfer market and has seemingly found a better option than Worrall in Stoke’s 19-year-old defender Collins (The Sun on Sunday, 24.01, pg. 59).

Burnley and Arsenal are said to be ‘battling it out’ over the Irishman and it’ll come as a timely boost to Chris Hughton and Forest, who will likely see Burnley’s interest in Worrall quickly drop off.

But Worrall has had mixed reviews this season – having featured in all 46 Championship games last time round, he’d spend part of this season on the sidelines which has limited him to just 13 Championship appearances all season.

Hughton after a contested start to life at the City Ground has since seen a run of good form – his side sit in 20th-place of the Championship table after a run of six games unbeaten in the Championship, brought to an end by Middlesbrough in midweek.

Beaten heavily by Swansea City in the FA Cup yesterday, Forest’s focus will now be solely on Championship survival, and their chances of achieving that will be boosted if they can deflect any interest in Worrall.