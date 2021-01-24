Preston North End are keen on a move for Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne.

The Lilywhites could make a loan swoop for the centre-back before the end of the transfer window, according to the Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Alex Neil’s side are in need of some more defensive options with Patrick Bauer out injured for the rest of the season.

They have had a busy window so far, bringing in the likes of Daniel Iverson, Ched Evans, Ben Whiteman and Jayson Molumby and may not have finished their winter recruitment drive just yet.

Dunne, who is 23 years old, has struggled for opportunities this season with Burnley and has made just four appearances in all competitions, two of which came in the league.

Preston could look to lure him to the Championship on loan and the Clarets have a decision to make as to whether they can let him leave.

Dunne spent time on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before leaving in 2016 to link up with Burnley. He has since been loaned out to the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

He has never been loaned to the Championship before and would benefit from playing regular football at that level. Preston have identified him as an option but will need to persuade Burnley to loan him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Will PNE land Dunne?