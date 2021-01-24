Barnsley are offering Wigan Athletic starlet Kyle Joseph a deal worth seven times his current wages.

The Tykes are hoping to lure the youngster to Oakwell and have made him a strong offer, according to the The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Latics are facing a real battle to keep hold of him.

He has been linked with a move away from the DW Stadium throughout this transfer window, with the likes of Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic also wanting him, as per a report by the Mirror.

Read: Barnsley, Preston North End and Luton Town eye move for League One midfielder

However, Barnsley are hoping to win the race for his signature despite Joseph currently being happy at Wigan. They may need to sell him to free up more funds.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored five goals in 15 games in all competitions.

He faces a big decision to make on his next move and perhaps a switch to Oakwell would give him more first-team opportunities. If he went to a Premier League club he may find it hard to get game time.

Joseph played for Wigan yesterday as they drew 0-0 against fellow North West side Fleetwood Town at home. His future remains up in the air with Barnsley keen on landing him.

Will Barnsley land Joseph?