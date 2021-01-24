The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59) claims that Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial search has hit a ‘snag’ because of a ‘split between their two main advisers’.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has two main advisers by his side – Erik Alonso and Amadeu Paixao – who are both on the lookout for Sheffield Wednesday’s next, and third permanent manager of this season.

But The Sun on Sunday goes on to claim how both Alonso and Paixao are ‘chasing different targets’.

Alonso is said to be on the trail of Paul Cook – the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss is said to have applied for the position earlier in the month, but has since suggested that h might be deterred by the ownership of Chansiri.

Paixao is said to have a different shortlist though – he’s chasing a number of foreign names as well as Chris Coleman.

Plenty of names have come into contention for the Wednesday job since Tony Pulis’ sacking last month, and plenty of names have seemingly fallen right out of contention after what is becoming a prolonged managerial search.

The treatment of Pulis seems to have cast the Wednesday position in a more contested light.

A calamity of errors leading to Sheffield Wednesday’s demise this season, and those faults seem to be sticking around with The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon’s writing that ‘the power struggle is raging’ at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday head to Goodison Park to face Everton in the FA Cup today.