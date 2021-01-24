Arsenal and Burnley are battling it out for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, with both Crystal Palace and Manchester United also said to be in the running.

Stoke City though will hold out for more than £10million for the 19-year-old, reports The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Burnley are eyeing the Irishman as a potential replacement for James Tarkowski, and has apparently ‘moved ahead’ of Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall in their transfer wish-list.

Mikel Arteta is also keen on the centre back though, leaving three Premier League clubs interested in Stoke’s eight-figure defender.

Palace have several defenders out-of-contract in the summer and so Roy Hodgson will need cover, and will likely turn to the Championship to find that cover.

But The Sun on Sunday claims Manchester United ‘rate’ Collins – coach Darren Fletcher ‘has pushed the cause’ being a former Stoke City player, but United are yet to make a move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been after a centre-half for some time and could yet turn his attention to a more cut-price deal for Collins.

Collins has featured 19 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice.

He’s proved an influential player in what is a promotion-eyeing season for Stoke City, who currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table having not won in their last six league outings now.

O’Neill’s side are seemingly stalling despite a host of new arrivals this month, with a trip to Huddersfield Town next on the cards for them.

Collins is establishing himself as one of the best up and coming defender in the Football League. Stoke might need promotion to hold on to him, but £10million would be a nice windfall if not.