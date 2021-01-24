Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has identified several positions that he would like to strengthen before the January transfer window closes.

The Canaries are currently seven points clear at the top of the Championship table as they push for an instant return to the Premier League.

However, Farke would still like to further improve his squad before the end of the month, specifying several areas in which he would like to find a player.

Norwich have made only one signing so far in this window, bringing Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis in on loan from PAOK with a view to a potential permanent deal.

Giannoulis is still awaiting a work permit before joining, but Farke suggested that he would still like to find a further player in that position as a priority.

Speaking to The72 following Norwich’s 1-0 defeat at Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Canaries boss addressed what the next week might bring on the transfer front.

“I think we definitely need a left full-back, we will watch what happens on the goalkeeper market, and possibly a centre-back,” he said. “We won’t fall asleep and we have to make sure that we react.”

Jacob Sorensen and on-loan Xavi Quintilla are their current out-and-out left-back options, while a long-term hamstring injury for Michael McGovern has opened a spot for a senior back-up option in goal to Tim Krul.

Central defence is also a weaker area within their squad, with Christoph Zimmermann’s hip problem leaving skipper Grant Hanley and Burnley loanee Ben Gibson as the only pair available.

Another problem area could be developing up front, with Jordan Hugill suffering a hamstring injury in the Barnsley defeat.

That left the side without any established strikers at all, with Tyrese Omotoye coming off the bench in his place.

Farke hopes that Hugill will not be sidelined for too long, while he suggested that Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah could both return as soon as next week.

If that turns out to be the case, the Norwich chief is confident that a move into the transfer market will not be necessary in that position.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “To get a player, especially a striker, who is available is not easy to find in January.

“We have shown we can find some solutions during the season (from within the squad) but it’s a tricky situation. In the league we are capable to handle many situations so for that it’s important to keep going.”

Farke also reiterated that he was not concerned about losing players before January is out, with key stars including Emi Buendia linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

He said: “We are quite relaxed. Our players are under contract so we are not scared that the transfer window is open.

“It’s good for us because we were able to sign a player in an important position; Giannoulis is a really good left-back.”