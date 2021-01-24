Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is ‘in talks’ to sign Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling on loan this month, reports The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59).

The 30-year-old has previously represented the likes of Everton, Newcastle United, Blackpool and Bournemouth. He’s been with the latter since the 2014/15 season and has well over 200 appearances for the club.

He’s featured 15 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice, but he’s played just 45 minutes of football this calendar year and now The Sun on Sunday claims Hughton wants Gosling at Forest for the remainder of the season.

The report claims though that Gosling would prefer a permanent switch rather than the loan deal.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 20th-place of the Championship table. They’ve managed to turn their form around after a slow start to life under Hughton but fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat to Swansea City in the FA Cup yesterday.

But fans remain hopefully that they can finish above the Championship drop zone and have a much more sustained and prosperous season next time round.

Bournemouth meanwhile have dropped off the boil. They find themselves in 6th-place of the Championship table after back-to-back defeats in the Championship, with a trip to Crawley Town in the FA Cup to contest in midweek.

Gosling is a hugely experienced midfielder and someone who could compliment the likes of newly-arrived Filip Krovinovic in the middle for Forest.

But whether Hughton can work a loan deal remains to be seen.