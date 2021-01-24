According to a report from Alan Nixon of The Sun, Newcastle United and Bournemouth could soon be entering a swap deal involving Matt Ritchie.

Nixon says that Bournemouth have a “long-term desire” to bring Richie back to the south coast club, who he left in 2016 for the Magpies in a £12m deal.

Nixon says that heading in the opposite direction could be former Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing.

Danish midfielder Billing was left out of the Cherries line-up in midweek and responded with his Instagram account posting to a club fan page questioning the decision.

Since his big-money move to St James’ Park, Ritchie has gone on to make 159 appearances for the Toon. In these appearances, the Scotland international has netted 24 goals and provided 28 assists.

This total goes alongside the 31 goals and 29 assists that he logged for Bournemouth in his 142 appearances for the Cherries.

Billing came into English football as a youth player with Huddersfield Town, signing for the Terriers from Esbjerg’s youth set-up in 2013.

He caught the eye at Town and was a £15m capture for Bournemouth in 2019. Billing has made 55 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

A swap deal might make sense for both sides in terms of the players going both ways. Bournemouth would be getting a bona fide terrace favourite back at the club.

Ritchie has found it hard to break into Steve Bruce’s plans with any regularity this season having made just eight Premier League appearances.

For Billing it would represent a chance to step out of the shadows cast by the Sky Bet Championship and back into the shining spotlight that is Premier League.

Does it make sense that Newcastle and Bournemouth should swap MAtt Ritchie and Philip Billing between themselves?