According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Burnley boss Sean Dyche “has a real chance” to upset Mikel Arteta and Arsenal with a swoop for Stoke City starlet Nathan Collins.

The youngster, still only 19, is said to be Burnley’s “top choice” should star defender James Tarkovski move on from Turf Moor.

Who is Nathan Collins?

19-year-old Irish central defender Collins signed on for Stoke City from Irisu side Cherry Orchard FC.

He moved over to the Potters and their Under-18s set-up in 2016 when just 15.

He moved rapidly up the age groupings at the club and broke into first-team plans at the start of the 2019/20 season.

The youngster has gone on to make 44 appearances for the Potters, scoring three goals and adding one assist to his personal tally.

19 of those appearances for Stoke have come in this season’s Sky Bet Championship season – two goals and that assist coming too.

His performances have caught the eye of teams higher up the ladder with Burnley and Arsenal said by Nixon to be the two slugging it out for his signature.

Burnley vs Arsenal with Nixon leaning one way

For the Sun’s Nixon, it is Burnley and Sean Dyche who are winning the race to land Collins.

Nixon puts this done to the fact that Burnley has the monies need to make the sale whilst Arsenal are thought to be having to find the cash.

Nixon says that the bidding for Collins “could even start this week” as the transfer window edges closer to its closing.

The Sun reporter adds that Stoke City are looking for more than £10m but states that “an offer in that range could seal the transfer.”

Should either Arsenal or Burnley want to close this deal, they will have to move quickly. The deadline for deals to be submitted will be 11 pm February 1 what with January 1 being a Bank Holiday.

