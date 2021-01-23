Whilst there may be magic in the FA Cup, none of it was for Nottingham Forest this afternoon in Wales.

The Reds were beaten black and blue by Steve Cooper’s Swansea City. Chris Hughton’s men were on the wrong side of a 5-1 hiding.

Swansea City provide humbling experience for Forest

Any 5-1 scoreline is going to be classed as something of a hiding. The only mitigation would be a gulf of class or leagues between the two sides in question.

That proved to be the case and realistically it was from the off. Swansea’s Liam Cullen hit a quick opener (7′) to put the home side Swans on the front foot and Matt Grimes (20′) doubled their lead.

It was 2-0 at half-time and realistically Forest wasn’t out of the game. They dragged themselves back into it even more with Anthony Knockaert’s goal (56′) but it was hope short-lived.

Five minutes later (61′) Matt Grimes scored Swansea’s 3rd of the afternoon from the penalty spot. That two-goal buffer soon became three with Cullen (67′) netting his second of the game.

With Forest forlornly looking at a game dragged away from them, it was left to Oliver Cooper (84′) to put the final cherry on the performance to leave the score at a one-sided 5-1.

Nottingham Forest fans savage in their comments

After losing 5-1, there really is no hiding place for any club of the stature of Nottingham Forest.

Whilst some criticism was levelled at the referee, a lot of it was levelled at the club itself.

The first set of critical comments come from the following tweet by the club announcing the end of its FA Cup campaign for this season:

These are the responses of some Forest fans to that tweet:

On a general level, many other Forest fans were quick to comment.

