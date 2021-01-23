Whilst there may be magic in the FA Cup, none of it was for Nottingham Forest this afternoon in Wales.

The Reds were beaten black and blue by Steve Cooper’s Swansea City. Chris Hughton’s men were on the wrong side of a 5-1 hiding.

Swansea City provide humbling experience for Forest

Any 5-1 scoreline is going to be classed as something of a hiding. The only mitigation would be a gulf of class or leagues between the two sides in question.

That proved to be the case and realistically it was from the off. Swansea’s Liam Cullen hit a quick opener (7′) to put the home side Swans on the front foot and Matt Grimes (20′) doubled their lead.

It was 2-0 at half-time and realistically Forest wasn’t out of the game. They dragged themselves back into it even more with Anthony Knockaert’s goal (56′) but it was hope short-lived.

Five minutes later (61′) Matt Grimes scored Swansea’s 3rd of the afternoon from the penalty spot. That two-goal buffer soon became three with Cullen (67′) netting his second of the game.

With Forest forlornly looking at a game dragged away from them, it was left to Oliver Cooper (84′) to put the final cherry on the performance to leave the score at a one-sided 5-1.

Nottingham Forest fans savage in their comments

After losing 5-1, there really is no hiding place for any club of the stature of Nottingham Forest.

Whilst some criticism was levelled at the referee, a lot of it was levelled at the club itself.

The first set of critical comments come from the following tweet by the club announcing the end of its FA Cup campaign for this season:

#NFFC's participation in the #EmiratesFACup comes to an end at the Liberty Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ldM5BLqCWm — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 23, 2021

These are the responses of some Forest fans to that tweet:

Easily the worst Forest side for many many years. Not just today but every game we look awful. Whole club needs a restart and maybe League 1 is it. — Jack Oldmeadow (@joldmeadow9) January 23, 2021

Never stood a chance with Smith in goal. Let’s be honest, sorry his just not up to it. — shakil (@srahman033) January 23, 2021

Don’t know what the problem is, only conceded 5, good defensive performance — charlie (@charlie93883572) January 23, 2021

Swansea are decent and full of confidence but it was just not good enough. I hope the owner was watching, that was embarrassing. Too many passengers… #nffc — HantsRed (@RedHants) January 23, 2021

Pathetic, inept, a team playing like no one knows each other, a team playing with no tactical direction, no sense of urgency. Clear out the vast majority of this rubbish including the manager who cant seem to harness the team. That was embarrassing — micky Postles (@forestlad60) January 23, 2021

Absolutely shocking forest actually pay a wage to some of these players. Defensively inadequate in every way. These player should be embarrassed to take the money they are robbing out of this club — Tim Curtis (@TcTimo96) January 23, 2021

On a general level, many other Forest fans were quick to comment.

The reason why Forest have been poor not just this season, but most of the 21st century is that there is a culture of laziness and failure, which is perpetuated with the signings of players with a poor mentality. The turnover of players is ridiculous and unsustainable. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) January 23, 2021

Wonder if any Forest player is brave enough to come online and apologise and mean it #NFFC — Robin of Loxley (@RobinOfLoxley1) January 23, 2021

#NFFC Cheltenham showing you how you play with passion, fight, pride, desire and some quality. You lot today should be embarrassed. A club rotten from the owner, the board right through to the spineless players. Shameful. — The Moral Guardian (@moral_guardian) January 23, 2021

Anticipation #nffc followed by frustration followed by disappointment and then humiliation. Not sure where the changes need to be. Players, Management or Owners. But we want our club and mojo back. COYR ❤️👏 — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) January 23, 2021

Will Nottingham Forest continue to struggle in the league this season?