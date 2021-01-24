Norwich City have been hit by another blow to their frontline with an injury to Jordan Hugill, but head coach Daniel Farke has revealed their other strikers could return as soon as next week.

Hugill has led the line for the Championship leaders in recent weeks in the absence of both Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah through injury.

However, he had to be withdrawn in the second half of the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat at Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round, after picking up a hamstring problem.

Following the match, boss Farke revealed to The72 what was known so far about Hugill’s injury.

“We expect him to be out for a little while to be honest,” he said. “He was injured during a sprint and it looks like a hamstring injury.

“I hope the injury of Jordan is not too bad, that he’s out for the season. I expect it is a question of days or perhaps weeks. I expect him to miss the Middlesbrough game but hopefully not much more.”

Boro are up next for Norwich next Saturday in the Championship, with Farke looking to maintain or extend their current healthy seven-point advantage at the top in the coming weeks.

To do that they will hope to have strength in attack once again, and both Pukki and Idah could be back in the reckoning very soon.

Finn striker Pukki, who has scored 11 goals so far this season, has missed the last three matches with a side strain, while Idah has been out for longer with a knee injury.

Farke offered hope that one or both of that pair could be back in training in the coming days with a view to returning when they travel to Teesside.

“There is hope that Teemu Pukki and perhaps also Adam Idah will be available for the next game,” the German said.

“We desperately need Temmu and Adam back in order to give ourselves more chance to be successful than we were today.

“(Pukki) progressed pretty well in recent days so there’s definitely hope he can join team training at some point next week, in the first days next week. I’m careful but optimistic he can start.

“Also Adam Idah looks like he can also be back pretty soon.”

Norwich continue to face struggles on the injury front, with those two forwards among eight players missing for the Barnsley trip.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell was sidelined by a back injury while centre-back Christoph Zimmermann continues to struggle with a hip issue.

Marco Stiepermann remains out with illness, while Hugill is only the latest to struggle with his hamstring along with teammates Sam Byram and Michael McGovern.

Kenny McLean missed out following a positive Covid-19 test, while Xavi Quintilla is yet to make his return from having the virus himself.