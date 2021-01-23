In the Sky Bet Championship, a match-up between promotion-chasing Swansea City and relegation-avoiding Nottingham Forest would likely go the way of form.

However, the FA Cup brings with it that cliched ‘magic of the Cup’ that is sprinkled on cup ties.

There was that magic in evidence at the Libert Stadium but none of it was for Chris Hughton’s visiting Forest side.

How the game played out

As a game, there was only one team in it – Swansea City. The final scoreline was evidence of that as was the Swans performance across the game itself.

The home side were 2-0 up at the half through youngster Liam Cullen (7′) and captain Matt Grimes (29′) and they were good value for their lead.

Even though Forest pulled one back early-ish in the second-half through Anthony Knockaert (56′), it was never going to be Forest’s day.

Grimes added his second from the penalty spot (60′) and Cullen completed his brace (67′) soon after. A miserable day for Forest was rounded off when Oliver Cooper (84′) hit the Swans fifth of the afternoon.

Three Swansea players who shone vs Nottingham Forest

Liam Cullen

Young striker Cullen grabbed the glory with two well-taken goals. He had four shots across the game, scoring with both of those he got on target. He was also busy, taking 30 touches and performing well in link-up play, completing 10 of his 12 passes (83%). These goals were his first of the season, a season where he’s made eight appearances (246 minutes) in the Championship.

Matt Grimes

25-year-old club captain Grimes was another who shone today. He kept the heart of the Swansea midfield beating, seeing 5.2% of the ball and making 37-out-of-45 (82%) of his passes. His two goals make it three for the season for Grimes who also made two tackles and two interceptions.

Ryan Manning

Manning stood out today for the Swans, providing the assist for Liam Cullen’s second goal of the afternoon. Playing in advance of his more accustomed left-back role, he showed that defensive tenacity further up the park. He made a game-high five tackles and helped keep Anthony Knockaert relatively quiet. He also made three interceptions to help break up Forest play.