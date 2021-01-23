Charlton Athletic fought back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with Swindon Town this afternoon. 

The Robins stormed into a two goal lead after goals from Hallam Hope and Matty Palmer in the first-half and look on course for a valuable win.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side responded into the second-half and grabbed a point courtesy of goals from Chuks Aneke and Andrew Shinnie.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Sport

Leaking goals proved to a be problem for the Addicks once again against Swindon today and that is something they are desperate to resolve. On the other hand, scoring them is not an issue at all for the London club and they will be relieved to be taking something from the game.

Charlton have won just once in eight matches in the league now and need to start picking up more wins if they are to get promoted this term.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the draw today, with many wanting improvement in defence-

Thoughts on the game, Charlton fans?

