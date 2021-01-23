Charlton Athletic fought back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with Swindon Town this afternoon.

The Robins stormed into a two goal lead after goals from Hallam Hope and Matty Palmer in the first-half and look on course for a valuable win.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side responded into the second-half and grabbed a point courtesy of goals from Chuks Aneke and Andrew Shinnie.

Leaking goals proved to a be problem for the Addicks once again against Swindon today and that is something they are desperate to resolve. On the other hand, scoring them is not an issue at all for the London club and they will be relieved to be taking something from the game.

Charlton have won just once in eight matches in the league now and need to start picking up more wins if they are to get promoted this term.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the draw today, with many wanting improvement in defence-

Has to be said that Bowyers tactics at half time to change to the diamond & bring on Shinnie were spot on. Changed the game in our favour big time.

Take out these defensive errors sharpish & I think we’ll start winning a few games! #Cafc — Tegsy (@tegsyjack) January 23, 2021

This is the most lukewarm Charlton team I have seen in my lifetime. They wouldn’t put any bums in seats or get anyone out of their seat for that matter! Bang average. We need to use this season to reset now. Get the deadwood gone in the summer. Williams, Pearce, Pratley etc #CAFC — Jake G (@JakiusG) January 23, 2021

What I don't get is we are one of the top scoring teams in the league but have one of the worst defences in the league and yet we are still signing strikers with Bows saying we don't need another centre half?! Results say otherwise Lee! #cafc — CAFC Since '86 (@CAFC_Since_86) January 23, 2021

Personally thought we looked a lot better when Shinnie and Morgan came on. We can’t keep giving teams head starts and missing chances 😬 #cafc — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) January 23, 2021

I’m normally critical of Lee bowyer and his decisions but what happened today wasn’t his fault. Poor finishing and terrible defending cost us an easy win there, not his tactics or substitutions #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) January 23, 2021

So many chances. This team with a good defence has potential. Just need to learn some basics. #cafc — RD (@roccojd_) January 23, 2021

I disagree with Bows that we don’t need a CB. We need a replacement for Pearce regardless of who comes back fit in my opinion. #cafc — Daniel Basham (@danbashamCAFC) January 23, 2021

Scoring goals isn’t a problem….our defence is just leakier than a leek field 😒at least we didn’t lose…#cafc — Matthew Ring (@Matthew_Ring) January 23, 2021

Thoughts on the game, Charlton fans?