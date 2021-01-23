Hull City beat promotion rivals Portsmouth away 4-0 this afternoon.

The Tigers travelled to Fratton Park just two points above Pompey but breezed past Kenny Jackett’s side.

Jack Whatmough scored two own goals for the hosts whilst George Honeyman and Josh Magennis added the other two to make it a comfortable afternoon in the south for the Yorkshire outfit.

Hull remain top of the table and are above Lincoln City on goal difference.

It has been an impressive transfer window for the Tigers and they are in good spirits at the moment. They have managed to bring in Jordan Flores, Gavin Whyte and Dan Crowley so far.

Their best bit of business is arguably tying down young starlet Keane Lewis-Potter to a new contract and he shone again against Pompey today.

City fans have been raving on Twitter after their impressive statement of intent against Portsmouth. Here is what they have been saying-

Absolute flag plant from City today. Brilliant from front to back, I think Long had one save to make all game. Ours to lose after a display like that #hcafc — A Bad Magic Pants Is Better Than A No Magic Pants (@TommyMagicPants) January 23, 2021

Superb performance today, particularly in the second half which was probably the best 45 minutes of the season so far. That is the standard set for the rest of the season now. Maintain that and we will right last season’s wrong. #hcafc — Chris Whiting (@Whiting9) January 23, 2021

In all seriousness though, that result is a HUGE statement of intent #hcafc — Ed Taylor 🎗 (@edtylr) January 23, 2021

4 goals get the headlines but thought the young decent pairing of Greaves and Jones were excellent, protected superbly by Richie Smallwood in front of them #hcafc — Dan Kemp (@1_DanKemp) January 23, 2021

That was a joy from start to finish. Massive win #hcafc https://t.co/8RFGCqJDnh — Dan Markham (@dan__markham) January 23, 2021

Massive win and fantastic performance today. A real statement to the rest of the league. #hcafc — Scott Gibson (@ScottGibson09) January 23, 2021

