Hull City beat promotion rivals Portsmouth away 4-0 this afternoon. 

The Tigers travelled to Fratton Park just two points above Pompey but breezed past Kenny Jackett’s side.

Jack Whatmough scored two own goals for the hosts whilst George Honeyman and Josh Magennis added the other two to make it a comfortable afternoon in the south for the Yorkshire outfit.

Hull remain top of the table and are above Lincoln City on goal difference.

It has been an impressive transfer window for the Tigers and they are in good spirits at the moment. They have managed to bring in Jordan Flores, Gavin Whyte and Dan Crowley so far.

Their best bit of business is arguably tying down young starlet Keane Lewis-Potter to a new contract and he shone again against Pompey today.

City fans have been raving on Twitter after their impressive statement of intent against Portsmouth. Here is what they have been saying-

