Millwall lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Millwall hosted Bristol City today hoping to build on their midweek win at Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Manager Gary Rowett has been coming under scrutiny of late and a 3-0 defeat today won’t help his case.

But one player proved a liability for Millwall today – goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

The 32-year-old former Bristol City player has just one Championship appearance to his name this season, and now two FA Cup appearances.

But he was at fault for Famara Diedhiou’s opening penalty today, going on to conceded two more at the hands of Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo in what was another forgettable Millwall display under Rowett.

Now out of the FA Cup, Rowett’s focus will turn to the Championship with his side sitting in 16th-place of the table, and hosting Watford in midweek.

Plenty of Millwall fans took to Twitter to blast Fielding after today’s performance, and here’s what some of them had to say: