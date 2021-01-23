QPR lost 1-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR hosted Derby County in today’s sole Championship fixture. Mark Warburton’s side were looking for a third-straight win in the league after back-to-back victories and clean sheets, but it was Derby who opened the scoring today.

Colin Kazim-Richards scored in the second half to give Derby County the lead, with QPR left-back Niko Hamalainen coming under scrutiny for his part in the goal.

The 23-year-old Finnish international has had to be patient to make his way into Warburton’s QPR side. Having been at the club since 2014, Hamalainen has made 21 Championship appearances for the Rs with 18 of those coming this season.

But fans were quick to slate his defensive game today – he’s a forward-thinking full-back but Hamalainen is too often being exposed defensively.

See what these QPR fans had to say about his performance today:

We need a left back who can defend it’s not difficult — Archie (@Amtj2003) January 23, 2021

We must have someone better than Hamaleinen at the club. Guy is woeful! — Wayne (@wayneoeyers) January 23, 2021

Niko 😭 — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 23, 2021

If you play football every day from the day you could walk how can you be as bad as Kane and Hamalainen ?

Do they even train during the week??#QPR — ♦️GARO♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) January 23, 2021

Hamalainen and Dykes are not championship level man — Harry (@harryspencerr) January 23, 2021

Not missing anything, pal. Derby marginally better. We’re struggling to break them down. Dickie & Willock playing well. Hamalainen an absolute liability. Chair right off it… — Pete Morris (@PeteMorrisPMC) January 23, 2021