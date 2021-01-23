QPR lost 1-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR hosted Derby County in today’s sole Championship fixture. Mark Warburton’s side were looking for a third-straight win in the league after back-to-back victories and clean sheets, but it was Derby who opened the scoring today.

Colin Kazim-Richards scored in the second half to give Derby County the lead, with QPR left-back Niko Hamalainen coming under scrutiny for his part in the goal.

The 23-year-old Finnish international has had to be patient to make his way into Warburton’s QPR side. Having been at the club since 2014, Hamalainen has made 21 Championship appearances for the Rs with 18 of those coming this season.

But fans were quick to slate his defensive game today – he’s a forward-thinking full-back but Hamalainen is too often being exposed defensively.

See what these QPR fans had to say about his performance today: