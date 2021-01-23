Swansea City beat Nottingham Forest 5-1 at home in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest travelled to Swansea City today on the back of some improved form – Chris Hughton’s side suffered their first loss in seven last time out, having won three-in-a-row before.

But Forest would find themselves two goals down at half-time thanks to Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes, with the pair both scoring again in the second half after Anthony Knockaert pulled one back – Oliver Cooper scored Swansea’s fifth late on.

It was another Forest performance for fans to forget and one player who particularly struggled today was Joe Lolley – the 28-year-old has scored just once in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

Having proved such a threat last year, Lolley’s spark has seemingly gone, and fans were quick to point out the difference in his performances this season after today’s defeat.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Lolley today:

Show me a worse drop in form than Joe Lolley. Villa willing to pay £10M over summer and I think all of us thought too cheap….wouldn’t get £1M for him now. #NFFC — Antony Dear (@AntDear2010) January 23, 2021

I’ve seen many drops in form over the years, but Joe Lolley…wow. I’m surprised he gets any game time #NFFC — Archie (@NFFC_Top_Boy) January 23, 2021

Lolley been done long now… 😢 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 23, 2021

Ain't no body in Joe Lolley #nffc — 🤘Slipknottingham 🤘🔴⚪⭐⭐🇪🇺 (@jjc271080) January 23, 2021

It looks like joe lolley….it runs like joe lolley….but it ain’t joe lolley🤔 #nffc — Foxe17 🦊 (@Foxe171) January 23, 2021

There will be a candlelit vigil in Market Square at 7.30pm this evening to remember and celebrate the career of Joe Lolley 🙏🏻 RIP #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) January 23, 2021

How anyone can still rate Joe Lolley is beyond me. I don’t know where his head or heart are at these days, but it’s definitely not with #NFFC. Gutted he’s lost his way. — Dan 💙 (@95Redss) January 23, 2021

Joe Lolley looks like the basketball players in space jam after the monsters take their talent. He can’t even control a ball anymore. Never seen anything like a decline like his. Baffling! #NFFC — Jord (@Jordy_W) January 23, 2021

Lolley has been absolutely awful again!! Not even half the player he was last season. He’s not the only one either and all the loan signings have been shocking as well #nffc — arran murray (@arranmurray) January 23, 2021

Has anyone asked Chris Hughton about Lolley? Looks a shadow of the player that he was. Is he still troubled by his injury?#NFFC — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) January 23, 2021