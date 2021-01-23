Swansea City beat Nottingham Forest 5-1 at home in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest travelled to Swansea City today on the back of some improved form – Chris Hughton’s side suffered their first loss in seven last time out, having won three-in-a-row before.

But Forest would find themselves two goals down at half-time thanks to Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes, with the pair both scoring again in the second half after Anthony Knockaert pulled one back – Oliver Cooper scored Swansea’s fifth late on.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday calling? Ex-Prem boss quits job

It was another Forest performance for fans to forget and one player who particularly struggled today was Joe Lolley – the 28-year-old has scored just once in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

Having proved such a threat last year, Lolley’s spark has seemingly gone, and fans were quick to point out the difference in his performances this season after today’s defeat.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Lolley today: