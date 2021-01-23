Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers’ returning utility man Elliott Bennett has said they need to be ‘a bit more ruthless’ if they want to achieve their goal of a top-six finish.

Blackburn Rovers fans could be forgiven for feeling disappointed at this time of the campaign. The play-offs were set out as the target at the start of the campaign but as it stands, Tony Mowbray’s side sit in 12th place, nine points away from the top six.

With 22 games remaining, there is still plenty of time for Rovers to mount a charge for the play-offs. However, there are a few things that will need to be fixed if they are to do so.

One area Blackburn Rovers utility man Elliott Bennett believes the side need to improve is their ruthlessness.

The 32-year-old, who is nearing a return to action after an ankle injury, said the Ewood Park club have played some ‘outstanding’ football this season. However, he believes their ruthlessness and inability to keep the ball out of their own net is holding them back somewhat.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bennett said:

“We’ve got to pick up more points in the second half of the season. I’d have to say that some of the performances in the first half of the season have been outstanding, some of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been at this football club.

“At this minute we haven’t got the points we want or deserve, but there’s no hard luck stories in football.

“We know that if we perform as we did in the first half of the season, become a bit more ruthless and keep the ball out of our net, we will win more football matches.

“I’m so proud of the way we’re trying to play and the bravery we’re showing. We just have to keep believing in the process and win plenty of games to get up the table.

“The top six is still the target – that’s what we want to achieve.”

Next up for Blackburn is Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, who are also hoping to win a spot in the top six. Boro currently sit in 7th, three points away from the play-off spots.

